Kansas to open six more EV charging stations

TOPEKA — As part of an ongoing effort to bolster Kansas’ electric car infrastructure, six new locations have been announced for electric charging stations.

The six locations will provide fast-charging stations to fill in coverage gaps in areas with less electric vehicle infrastructure.

“As more electric cars and trucks make their way onto Kansas roadways, they will need access to adequate charging facilities,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a Wednesday announcement of funding. “With these awards, we’ll ensure electric vehicle charging stations are accessible to all Kansans for local and long-distance trips.”