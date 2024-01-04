 | Thu, Jan 04, 2024
Kansas to open six more EV charging stations

The sites will be located at Pete’s in Cherokee and Fredonia, Flying J in Emporia, Love’s in Garden City and Belleville, and Casey’s in Pratt.

January 4, 2024 - 1:47 PM

Gov. Laura Kelly announced electric vehicle infrastructure project funding Wednesday. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — As part of an ongoing effort to bolster Kansas’ electric car infrastructure, six new locations have been announced for electric charging stations.

The six locations will provide fast-charging stations to fill in coverage gaps in areas with less electric vehicle infrastructure.

“As more electric cars and trucks make their way onto Kansas roadways, they will need access to adequate charging facilities,” Gov. Laura Kelly said in a Wednesday announcement of funding. “With these awards, we’ll ensure electric vehicle charging stations are accessible to all Kansans for local and long-distance trips.”

