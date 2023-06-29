Kansas trails other states in transition to electric vehicles

TOPEKA — For Kansas, the move toward greener forms of transportation is hardly electrifying.

A scorecard from advocacy group the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy ranks the state 31st, with a score of 16 out of 100, in a report released Wednesday.

“Kansas can do more to accelerate the transition to EVs,” said Peter Huether, ACEEE researcher and lead author on the report. “The state could start by having a comprehensive EV plan with EV and EV charging infrastructure targets, providing incentives for EVs as well as EV charging infrastructure, and providing school districts support to electrify their buses.”