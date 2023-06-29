 | Thu, Jun 29, 2023
Kansas trails other states in transition to electric vehicles

Kansas needs to take further steps to accommodate the growing number of electric vehicles, a report from the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy reported Wednesday. Kansas ranks 31st out of the 50 states when it comes to infrastructure.

June 29, 2023 - 2:45 PM

More people might be interested in electric vehicles if there were more charging stations, reports say. Courtesy photo

TOPEKA — For Kansas, the move toward greener forms of transportation is hardly electrifying. 

A scorecard from advocacy group the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy ranks the state 31st, with a score of 16 out of 100, in a report released Wednesday.

“Kansas can do more to accelerate the transition to EVs,” said Peter Huether, ACEEE researcher and lead author on the report. “The state could start by having a comprehensive EV plan with EV and EV charging infrastructure targets, providing incentives for EVs as well as EV charging infrastructure, and providing school districts support to electrify their buses.”

