A-MAIZE-ING

Jensyn Matlock, 3½, of Chanute, occupies her time Friday evening by covering herself with dried kernels at a “cornbox” at the Allen County Fairgrounds.

The 130th annual fair wrapped up Sunday evening.

Mylee Miller, foreground, and Maleah Gorden show off their steers during Saturday’s Beef Show. Miller was crowned grand champion beef showman. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register City Slickers 4-H’ers Carly Dreher, left, and Kyser Nemecek, right, partake in the Barnyard Olympics Friday at the Allen County Fair, in which Dreher had to spray water into Nemecek’s cup even though both had their eyes closed. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Members of the City Slickers 4-H Club race their pool-noodle ponies around barrels in the Barnyard Olympics. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Charlie Kerr fetched a tidy $4,500 premium for selling her prized steer Sunday at the Allen County Fair Auction, the highest premium for any of the 4-H’ers who sold beef. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 6 photos

