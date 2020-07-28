Allen County COVID cases at 14

One person from Allen County remains hospitalized with COVID-19, out of the 14 positive cases that have been reported since the pandemic began.
The SEK Multi-County Health Department issued its weekly report Monday, updating the total by four new cases in Allen County in the past week.
Two local residents have been hospitalized with the virus, with one remaining in the hospital.
