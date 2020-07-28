Menu Search Log in

Allen County COVID cases at 14

An Allen Countians remains in the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The case is the 14th in the county since the start of the pandemic. Of those two have been hospitalized, with one remaining.

July 28, 2020 - 10:00 AM

One person from Allen County remains hospitalized with COVID-19, out of the 14 positive cases that have been reported since the pandemic began.

The SEK Multi-County Health Department issued its weekly report Monday, updating the total by four new cases in Allen County in the past week.

Two local residents have been hospitalized with the virus, with one remaining in the hospital.

