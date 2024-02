With football season behind us, a new outdoor “sport” is taking Kansas by storm — barbecue.

Having recently joined the Kansas High School BBQ Association (KHSBBQA), Iola High School will have multiple teams competing this year. Iola’s teams will join a growing list of schools in Kansas and Missouri that are participating in the National High School BBQ Association (NHSBBQA).

Doug Kerr, IHS special education teacher, is coach of the barbecue team.