Businesses get grants

Four Allen County businesses received Backing Small Businesses grants up to $10,000 each.

They were among seven small businesses in Kansas and 500 across the country to receive the grants, which were administered by American Express and Main Street America. Grantees also will have the chance to apply for an additional $30,000 enhancement grant that will be awarded to 25 small businesses.

Allen County businesses receiving the grants are:

Mildred Store

The rural grocery store will use its grant to repair old concrete on the building to prevent leaking when it rains.

Marmaton Market

The Moran grocery store also will use the grant to

make improvements to its building, including doors in the back storage area and drainage to keep water from entering the store. They’ll also add security cameras inside and out.

Iola Register

The newspaper will purchase new cameras and photography equipment.

Studio K Salon

The Humboldt salon could not be reached for details.

Also receiving the grants are Bids & Dibs in Fort Scott, a consignment store; Kansas Earth and Sky Candle Co., in Ellinwood, which sells soy candles and related products; and The Artificers in Fort Scott, an art gallery that has a teaching studio.

Thrive Allen County was instrumental in helping local businesses learn about the grant opportunity, including holding two workshops.

Since launching in 2021, Backing Small Businesses has provided over $9 million in grants to 1,180 small business owners nationwide. The grant program was initially created to help economically vulnerable small business owners recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and grow their businesses.