City, dealership to split sewer line costs

Iola City Council members agreed to share costs of extending a sewer line to a planned John Deere dealership on the northeast edge of Iola. PrairieLand Partners plans to build at the intersection of Oregon Road and U.S. 169.

September 26, 2023 - 3:22 PM

Dale Lalman of PrarieLand Partners speaks Monday with Iola City Council members about the John Deere dealership’s plans to build a new facility at the edge of Iola. In the background is Sally Huskey, who owns the land for the new site. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

City council members agreed Monday to split the costs of extending a sewer line to PrairieLand Partners’ site on the northeast edge of town. The John Deere dealership plans to build a new 64,000-square-foot facility on 25 acres along the west side of U.S. 169.

By a 7-1 vote, the council voted to spend up to $108,000 — half the projected costs — with PrairieLand picking up the rest of the tab. Council member Carl Slaugh was the lone dissenting vote; Nickolas Kinder was absent. 

Engineers believe they can extend a gravity main north from Allen County Regional Hospital for about 875 feet, leaving about 2,400 feet of force main left to install. A gravity main is a sanitary sewer that uses gravity; force main systems use pressurized sewer pipe to transport wastewater by pumps in lift stations. The total cost for the expansion is estimated to cost $216,000. 

