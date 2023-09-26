City, dealership to split sewer line costs

City council members agreed Monday to split the costs of extending a sewer line to PrairieLand Partners’ site on the northeast edge of town. The John Deere dealership plans to build a new 64,000-square-foot facility on 25 acres along the west side of U.S. 169.

By a 7-1 vote, the council voted to spend up to $108,000 — half the projected costs — with PrairieLand picking up the rest of the tab. Council member Carl Slaugh was the lone dissenting vote; Nickolas Kinder was absent.

Engineers believe they can extend a gravity main north from Allen County Regional Hospital for about 875 feet, leaving about 2,400 feet of force main left to install. A gravity main is a sanitary sewer that uses gravity; force main systems use pressurized sewer pipe to transport wastewater by pumps in lift stations. The total cost for the expansion is estimated to cost $216,000.