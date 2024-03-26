Couple recounts harrowing escape from apartment fire

CHANUTE — A couple that escaped injury from Thursday’s apartment fire says they are recovering from shock and mourning the loss of a friend.

Orion “Artemis” Brown, age 24, and Nicholas Alexandria, age 20, lived in a second-floor apartment on the south side of Cornerstone Apartments.

Both were playing video games at around 1 a.m. when they heard a fire alarm, but it stopped after a short time. The alarm inside their unit was sensitive to smoke from cooking so they initially dismissed the sound, assuming it was a malfunction. They heard other noises, including a banging sound, but did not think that was unusual.