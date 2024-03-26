 | Tue, Mar 26, 2024
Couple recounts harrowing escape from apartment fire

Orion "Artemis" Brown and Nicholas Alexandria fled their apartment with their cats during an early morning fire at Chanute. A friend died in the blaze.

March 26, 2024 - 1:32 PM

Orion “Artemis” Brown, left, and Nicholas Alexandria escaped from their apartment during a fire early Thursday morning at Cornerstone Apartments in Chanute. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

CHANUTE — A couple that escaped injury from Thursday’s apartment fire says they are recovering from shock and mourning the loss of a friend. 

Orion “Artemis” Brown, age 24, and Nicholas Alexandria, age 20, lived in a second-floor apartment on the south side of Cornerstone Apartments.

Both were playing video games at around 1 a.m. when they heard a fire alarm, but it stopped after a short time. The alarm inside their unit was sensitive to smoke from cooking so they initially dismissed the sound, assuming it was a malfunction. They heard other noises, including a banging sound, but did not think that was unusual. 

