Dream Big: Moms group eyes Iola recreation facilities
A group of local mothers gathered with a crowd of about 20 Wednesday to brainstorm on how to improve recreation opportunities, and facilities, in Iola.
A group of moms invited the Iola community to dream big Wednesday night, kicking off a conversation in the Iola High School Science Center around reimagining recreation.
Megan McKarnin, Carly Stinnett, Maria Unruh, Emily Trammell, and Linnea Adamson — a mix of Iola natives and relative newcomers — gathered about 20 community members to start brainstorming.
“We’re not here tonight to talk about the how. That will come later,” said Trammell. “Tonight, we want to talk about the why.”
Tim Stauffer, Register managing editor
Tim Stauffer came to The Iola Register in 2018, becoming the fifth generation of his family to work at the small-town newspaper. Tim graduated with honors from the University of Kansas in 2007 and subsequently served for one year as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Seattle, providing GED instruction at Youthcare’s Orion Center. He then served 2.5 years as a Peace Corps volunteer in El Salvador. After his time as a Peace Corps volunteer, Tim received his MA in English Education from New York University, graduating with distinction. He then taught high school English for 5.5 years at Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, Kansas. While teaching, he completed the Hollyhock Fellowship Program through the Stanford Center to Support Excellence in Teaching. Tim and his wife Violeta have two children.
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