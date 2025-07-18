Grant funds abound for local organizations

Elaina Stiffler, executive director of Your Community Foundation Register file photo

Your Community Foundation (YCF) has officially opened its 2025 Community Grant Cycle, inviting nonprofits and community-serving organizations throughout Allen County to apply for a share of $20,000 in funding. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 1, with funds awarded in October.

This year’s cycle introduces a more focused approach to grantmaking, with the foundation aiming to fund fewer projects at higher dollar amounts. The shift comes in response to feedback from donors and grantees, who voiced concerns that smaller awards often aren’t sufficient to create long-term impact.

“We want to raise our dollar amount and focus on the projects that specifically make the biggest difference for the community,” said Elaina Stiffler, executive director of YCF. “That way, we can make a bigger impact with our dollars. We want to be contributing toward our mission more than just renovations or capital campaigns.”

OF THE $20,000 available, $17,000 will go directly to community grants, with awards expected to range between $500 and $5,000. YCF anticipates supporting around five projects this year — down from nine in 2024 — to maximize the potential impact of each award. Stiffler noted that the remaining $3,000 will go toward seed funding for nonprofit endowments. Up to three organizations will receive $1,000 each to start an agency endowment fund with the foundation, with no initial investment required.

Priority areas for funding include: Affordable Housing & Homelessness; Childcare & Early Development; and Food Security. However, applications in other focus areas will still be considered.

Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, local government entities, schools, and faith-based groups offering non-religious community programs. All projects must primarily serve residents of Allen County.

Endowment recipients will also be eligible to participate in YCF’s annual Match Month, a November fundraising initiative that raised $167,000 last year for local endowment funds. To help groups get started, YCF is waiving its usual management fees until each fund reaches a $10,000 minimum balance, giving organizations up to three years to meet the goal.

Nonprofits may apply for a grant, an endowment, or both.

YOUR COMMUNITY Foundation has deep roots in Allen County. Founded in 2003 as the Allen County Hospital Foundation, it evolved into a broader community foundation in 2012 after receiving a major grant from the Kansas Health Foundation.

In 2016, the foundation adopted the name “Your Community Foundation” to reflect its growing regional mission.

Each year, YCF organizes the community grant cycle to support initiatives that address the most pressing needs in the area. In the 2024 grant cycle, YCF was able to distribute nine grants for a total of $15,000. These grants included:

• Allen Regional Transit: $2,000 to help with operational expenses

• Elsmore Ruritan: $2,000 to fund their food pantry

• Hope Unlimited: $500 for renovations to their building

• Humanity House: $2,500 for Christmas food boxes

• Humboldt Lions Club: $2,000 to make repairs to their vision screener