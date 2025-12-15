Holly jolly holiday fun

Cold weather did little to chill the holiday fun as folks young and old took part in Christmas-related activities in the area.

Santa Claus paid a visit early in the day to the LaHarpe Senior Center, where youngsters shared their wish lists with Ole St. Nick before coloring photos and then writing letters to Santa.

By sunset, temperatures had dipped into the single digits with sub-zero wind chills as Yates Center presented its Festival of Lights, including a Santa statue in front of the Woodson County Courthouse and a spotlight in front of Light Hardware.