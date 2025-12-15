 | Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Holly jolly holiday fun

Freezing temps did little to chill the holiday fun in LaHarpe and Yates Center Saturday.

December 15, 2025 - 1:47 PM

A spotlight beams into the night sky outside Light Hardware during Yates Center's Festival of Lights Saturday. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Cold weather did little to chill the holiday fun as folks young and old took part in Christmas-related activities in the area.

Santa Claus paid a visit early in the day to the LaHarpe Senior Center, where youngsters shared their wish lists with Ole St. Nick before coloring photos and then writing letters to Santa.

By sunset, temperatures had dipped into the single digits with sub-zero wind chills as Yates Center presented its Festival of  Lights, including a Santa statue in front of the Woodson County Courthouse and a spotlight in front of Light Hardware.

Sisters Sailor, left, and Story Crowell enjoy a visit with Santa Claus Saturday in LaHarpe. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
A Santa Claus statue stands guard in front of the Woodson County Courthouse during Yates Center’s Festival of Lights Saturday. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register
