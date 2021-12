PIQUA — A round of severe storms that swept through much of middle America last week also damaged a Piqua landmark.

The St. Martin’s Church in Piqua. The steeple was damaged by high winds. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Drone footage shows the extent of damage at the St. Martin’s Church in Piqua. Photo by Drone footage courtesy of Luke Westerman The St. Martin’s Church in Piqua. The steeple was damaged by high winds. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register The steeple was blown off during a tornado and repaired in the 1980s. Courtesy photo 4 photos

A cross adorning the iconic steeple at St. Martin’s Church is askew after Hurricane-force winds blasted through the area.

The damage appears to be limited to a small globe on which the cross crests, notes Shelia Lampe, who serves on a church advisory committee looking into repairing the damage.