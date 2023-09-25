Mural takes shape

Iola artists Max and Candice Grundy took advantage of Sunday afternoon’s sunny weather to put the finishing touches on a mural on the south wall of Audacious Boutique, located at 19 S. Jefferson Ave., Iola.

The mural is the second of four planned by the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce, which raised funds for the projects through a silent auction last fall.

The third mural will be on the west wall of Elé Nails, at 1 E. Madison in Iola, and the fourth mural, whose final location has not been decided, will be either at Fillmore Coffeehouse + Plant Cafe or the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.