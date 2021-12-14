 | Tue, Dec 14, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Tech center’s construction trades instructor dies

Iola school board members reacted to the news of the death of Brett Dawson building trades teacher at the Regional Rural Technology Center in LaHarpe. Dawson died Monday.

By

Local News

December 14, 2021 - 10:03 AM

Brett Dawson Register file photo

The Iola school district is mourning the loss of its building trades teacher.

Brett Dawson died unexpectedly early Monday morning because of a health issue, Superintendent Stacey Fager told school board members at a meeting later that evening.

Dawson taught the construction trades program at the Regional Rural Technology Center in LaHarpe. In the past couple of years, the district made a strong commitment to its long-time goal of building a house. Instead of building one from the ground up, though, the district purchased an older, two-story home located near the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. They moved it to a lot near Iola Middle School, and were ready to start a major remodel project.

Related
October 5, 2021
November 11, 2020
September 15, 2020
January 15, 2019
Most Popular