 | Fri, Apr 12, 2024
Local welders take first place

Students at Regional Rural Technical Center in LaHarpe placed first in the college division at Neosho County Community College's 14th Annual Stick Welding Invitational. All six of the team members are still in high school.

April 12, 2024 - 1:33 PM

The welding team from the Regional Rural Technical Center at LaHarpe took first place at Neosho County Community College’s 14th Annual Stick Welding Invitational at the Mitchell Career and Technology Center in Chanute on March 28. From left, Drayden Reiter, Damian Wacker, Carson Keller, Briggs Michael, Roper Curry and instructor Blaine Crellin. Not pictured is Chase Smith. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

LAHARPE — A welding competition gave students at the Regional Rural Technical Center in LaHarpe not only a chance to test their skills but also an opportunity to shine.

The six-member team took first place in the college division, even though all students are still in high school.

The students competed at Neosho County Community College’s 14th annual Stick Welding Invitational at the Mitchell Career and Technology Center in Chanute on March 28. More than 100 students from 14 high schools and colleges attended the contest. This is the second year the event was at Chanute. Before that, the RRTC hosted the competition.

