Local welders take first place

LAHARPE — A welding competition gave students at the Regional Rural Technical Center in LaHarpe not only a chance to test their skills but also an opportunity to shine.

The six-member team took first place in the college division, even though all students are still in high school.

The students competed at Neosho County Community College’s 14th annual Stick Welding Invitational at the Mitchell Career and Technology Center in Chanute on March 28. More than 100 students from 14 high schools and colleges attended the contest. This is the second year the event was at Chanute. Before that, the RRTC hosted the competition.