Most families choose COVID testing option

After hearing from a parent concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in Iola schools, board members asked for updates from the building principals.

They said the district’s new “Test to Stay and Learn” policy seems to be working well, with most students choosing to be tested daily for the virus rather than quarantine at home after an exposure.

The district’s statistics show 10 students were being tested in order to stay in school as of Friday; the previous Tuesday, there were 16. The district has only a handful of positive cases, with four on Friday and five on Tuesday. Another 10 students were in quarantine, either because of an active case, direct exposure in the home or because parents chose to quarantine.