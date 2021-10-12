 | Tue, Oct 12, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Most families choose COVID testing option

Principals of elementary and middle schools said most families choose to test for COVID-19 after an exposure, so students can remain in class.

By

News

October 12, 2021 - 10:27 AM

USD 257 Board President Dan Willis listens to a presentation at Monday’s board meeting. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

After hearing from a parent concerned about the spread of COVID-19 in Iola schools, board members asked for updates from the building principals. 

They said the district’s new “Test to Stay and Learn” policy seems to be working well, with most students choosing to be tested daily for the virus rather than quarantine at home after an exposure. 

The district’s statistics show 10 students were being tested in order to stay in school as of Friday; the previous Tuesday, there were 16. The district has only a handful of positive cases, with four on Friday and five on Tuesday. Another 10 students were in quarantine, either because of an active case, direct exposure in the home or because parents chose to quarantine.

Related
September 17, 2021
September 14, 2021
September 3, 2021
August 24, 2021
Most Popular