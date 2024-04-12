 | Fri, Apr 12, 2024
As his trans daughter struggles, a father pushes past his prejudice

A Missouri father who is suing his daughter's school district says he was once "a full-on bigot." Having a transgender daughter forced him to re-evaluate his beliefs.

April 12, 2024 - 2:19 PM

Dusty Farr talks with his transgender daughter at a park near Smithville, Mo., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. Farr is suing the Platt County School District after his daughter was suspended for using the girl’s bathroom at the Missouri high school she attended. Photo by AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Before his transgender daughter was suspended after using the girls’ bathroom at her Missouri high school. Before the bullying and the suicide attempts. Before she dropped out.

Before all that, Dusty Farr was — in his own words — “a full-on bigot.” By which he meant that he was eager to steer clear of anyone LGBTQ+.

Now, though, after everything, he says he wouldn’t much care if his 16-year-old daughter — and he proudly calls her that — told him she was an alien. Because she is alive.

