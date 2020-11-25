Menu Search Log in

Biden picks a Goldilocks Cabinet

President-elect Joe Biden's early choices for his Cabinet and other positions show his aptitude for navigating political minefields. His choices aren't too far left or too far right.

November 25, 2020 - 9:58 AM

President-elect Joe Biden introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Photo by (Mark Makela/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — During the presidential campaign, Democrats expressed persistent anxiety that Joe Biden’s coalition would collapse as soon as it ousted President Donald Trump from the White House — it felt too ideologically conflicted, too polarized, too tenuous to hold.

But Biden’s initial Cabinet selections and other senior appointments have won a broad embrace that suggests his aptitude for navigating such a fragile political landscape was underrated. The president-elect has displayed unforeseen skills at appeasing disparate factions in a fractious party and a divided nation.

The progressive left is feeling heard. The Democrats’ center-left is feeling reassured. And anti-Trump Republicans don’t seem to be suffering buyer’s remorse.

