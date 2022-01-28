 | Fri, Jan 28, 2022
Bridge collapses, drops city bus into Pittsburgh ravine

A bridge collapse in Pittsburgh occurred just hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure law. There were injuries from the collapse, but no fatalities.

By

National News

January 28, 2022 - 2:44 PM

A confirmed bridge collapse has occurred near the intersection of Forbes and Braddock, near Frick Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Photo by (Pittsburgh Public Safety/TNS)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 50-year-old bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet and form a human chain to reach occupants of a bus that had plummeted with the span into a park ravine.

The collapse came hours before President Joe Biden was to visit the city to promote his $1 trillion infrastructure law, which has earmarked about $1.6 billion for Pennsylvania bridge maintenance.

There were minor injuries from the collapse but no fatalities, said authorities, who also flew drones to make sure no one was under any collapsed sections. Five other vehicles were also on the bridge at the time. The cause was being investigated and crews were searching under the debris for additional victims.

