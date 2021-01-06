Menu Search Log in

Congress to confirm Biden’s win

President Trump's efforts to overturn the election throws a wrench into what is normally a routine proceeding. The long shot effort is all but certain to fail. Joe Biden will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

January 6, 2021 - 9:43 AM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presides over the first session of the 117th Congress in the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election is going before Congress as lawmakers convene for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

The typically routine proceeding today will be anything but, a political confrontation unseen since the aftermath of the Civil War as Trump mounts a desperate effort to stay in office. The president’s Republican allies in the House and Senate plan to object to the election results, heeding supporters’ plea to “fight for Trump” as he stages a rally outside the White House. It’s tearing the party apart.

The longshot effort is all but certain to fail, defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress prepared to accept the results. Biden, who won the Electoral College 306-232, is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

