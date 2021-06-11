 | Fri, Jun 11, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Conservative talk radio host who once backed Arizona recount, now warns Republicans against it

'You're turning this into the sideshow at the state fair,' says Mike Broomhead, a staunch conservative who voted for Trump twice

By

National News

June 11, 2021 - 4:44 PM

Mike Broomhead, a conservative talk radio host based in Phoenix, tapes his morning show in the KTAR 92.3 FM studio. (Melanie Mason/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

PHOENIX — Mike Broomhead talks for a living, but for a moment last week, all he could do was sigh.

With that flash of wordless exasperation behind him, he continued with his work: delivering the latest update on the Maricopa County election recount to listeners of his eponymous morning talk radio show. That day’s news was of a forthcoming conspiracy-theory-riddled documentary on what organizers call an audit — but Broomhead soon turned his attention to the officials overseeing this unfolding spectacle.

“You’re turning this into the clown show that you’ve been accused of. … You’re turning this into the sideshow at the state fair,” he said.

Related
December 2, 2020
November 30, 2020
August 9, 2018
August 9, 2018
Most Popular