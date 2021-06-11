Conservative talk radio host who once backed Arizona recount, now warns Republicans against it

PHOENIX — Mike Broomhead talks for a living, but for a moment last week, all he could do was sigh.

With that flash of wordless exasperation behind him, he continued with his work: delivering the latest update on the Maricopa County election recount to listeners of his eponymous morning talk radio show. That day’s news was of a forthcoming conspiracy-theory-riddled documentary on what organizers call an audit — but Broomhead soon turned his attention to the officials overseeing this unfolding spectacle.

“You’re turning this into the clown show that you’ve been accused of. … You’re turning this into the sideshow at the state fair,” he said.