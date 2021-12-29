 | Wed, Dec 29, 2021
Menu Search Log in

D.A.: No charges for Cuomo

A district attorney said statutory requirements will prohibit her from filing criminal charges against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo. Two women have accused the former governor of sexual assault and harassment.

By

National News

December 29, 2021 - 9:36 AM

Former New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is under fire after an investigation alleged he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Photo by Don Pollard / TNS

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won’t face criminal charges stemming from allegations from two women — including a state trooper — that he planted unwanted kisses on their cheeks, a suburban prosecutor said Tuesday. It’s the latest in a series of decisions about whether a raft of sexual assault and harassment claims against Cuomo will end up in criminal court.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that while there was evidence to conclude the conduct the women described did occur, she couldn’t bring criminal cases over it. 

“In both instances, my office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York,” Rocah said in a statement.

Related
August 10, 2021
August 10, 2021
August 3, 2021
March 8, 2021
Most Popular