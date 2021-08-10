New York governor must resign

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo cannot survive in office. Nor should he, given the nature, specificity and credibility of the accusations detailed in the report issued Tuesday by Attorney General Letitia James.

We take no satisfaction in the conclusion. Cuomo has been the best governor for Buffalo since DeWitt Clinton began construction of the Erie Canal. He won well-deserved praise for his management of the pandemic, despite some missteps. But the conduct spelled out in the 168-page report is intolerable. It isn’t covered by generational or cultural differences.

Indeed, the report, prepared for James’ office by independent investigators, paints a picture of a man in power who felt free to touch women or speak to them in a sexually suggestive manner. It concludes that he broke state and federal laws prohibiting retaliation against anyone making a good faith complaint of unlawful discrimination or harassment. His behavior apparently was an open secret that was tolerated and covered up in the executive branch.