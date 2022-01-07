Judge dismisses Cuomo charge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge on Friday dismissed the only criminal charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in connection with the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office.

The expected procedural move had been requested by prosecutors from the Albany County district attorney’s office and came as they, Cuomo and his lawyers made a virtual appearance before a judge in Albany City Court.

Cuomo was briefly visible on the videoconference as a defense attorney moved her camera slightly to show him in the room. He was wearing a black mask.