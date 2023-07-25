 | Tue, Jul 25, 2023
DeSantis unhurt in car accident

Florida governor and GOP presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis was uninjured in a multi-car accident on the way to a campaign stop Tuesday in Tennessee. Several vehicles in his motorcade hit one another as traffic slowed along an interstate near Chattanooga.

By

National News

July 25, 2023 - 12:09 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Photo by Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a multi-car accident on Tuesday in Tennessee but was uninjured as he traveled in a motorcade to a campaign stop for his 2024 presidential bid.

The chain reaction crash happened before 8:15 a.m. when traffic slowed on Interstate 75 in Chattanooga, causing four cars in the motorcade to hit one another, police said. All the vehicles involved in the crash were government vehicles taking DeSantis and his team to his scheduled event, police said.

The Republican White House hopeful was not hurt, according to Chattanooga police, Florida law enforcement protecting the governor and DeSantis campaign spokesperson Bryan Griffin. DeSantis continued on to the campaign event. A female staff member who suffered a minor injury in the crash was treated at the event, police said.

