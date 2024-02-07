 | Wed, Feb 07, 2024
House fails to impeach Biden official

House Republicans failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after a few lawmakers refused to go along with the party's plan.

February 7, 2024 - 2:10 PM

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on March 28, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Photo by (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a dramatic setback, House Republicans failed to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, forced to shelve a high-profile priority — for now — after a few GOP lawmakers refused to go along with the party’s plan.

The stunning roll call Tuesday fell just a single vote short of impeaching Mayorkas, stalling the Republicans’ drive to punish the Biden administration over its handling of the U.S-Mexico border. With Democrats united against the charges, the Republicans needed almost every vote from their slim majority to approve the articles of impeachment.

A noisy, rowdy scene erupted on the House floor as the vote was tied for several tense minutes, 215-215. Several Republican lawmakers — led by the impeachment’s chief sponsor, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — surrounded one of the holdouts, Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, who refused to change his vote.

