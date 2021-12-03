 | Fri, Dec 03, 2021
Jobless rate sinks to 4.2%

America's unemployment rate sank to its lowest point since the pandemic. The economy still faces challenges but there are also signs of strength.

By

National News

December 3, 2021 - 2:45 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s unemployment rate tumbled last month to its lowest point since the pandemic struck, even as employers appeared to slow their hiring — a mixed picture that pointed to a resilient economy that’s putting more people to work. 

The government reported Friday that businesses and other employers added just 210,000 jobs in November, the weakest monthly gain in nearly a year and less than half of October’s increase of 546,000. 

But other data from the Labor Department’s report painted a brighter picture. The unemployment rate plummeted from 4.6% to 4.2% as a substantial 1.1 million Americans said they found jobs last month. 

