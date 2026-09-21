John Deere expands reach into AI

John Deere is the largest player in the U.S. agricultural machinery market, accounting for nearly 35% of sales, according to Farm Action. Its grip is even stronger in major equipment markets such as large tractors and combines.
Now the company is pushing further beyond machinery, into farm data, software and AI.
ON SEPT. 1, Deere introduced JD, an artificial intelligence assistant built into its operations center. Farmers can ask the AI assistant questions about their own data, including fuel use, yields, machine performance and the best time to harvest, according to Successful Farming.
Deere says farmers should stay in control of their data and understand how it is used.
But in its July 2026 report, Farm Action says that major equipment manufacturers’ move beyond tractors and combines into software, precision agriculture, repairs and farm-data systems means they are becoming technology platforms, not just machinery makers.
FARM ACTION, a nonprofit advocacy group focused on competition and corporate concentration in agriculture, had this to say about the industry’s focus:
“Major firms are accelerating technology-focused consolidation, acquiring companies in precision agriculture, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and data analytics. These acquisitions are expanding dominant firms’ control across the digital stack of modern farming, from field data to machine operation. Across the industry, there is an aggressive acquisition strategy focused on software, automation, and data infrastructure,” the group wrote in the July 2026 report.
That raises a new competition question: If farmers rely on Deere not only for equipment, but also for the tools that help them understand their own data, could that give the company another way to further strengthen its position in the market?
DEERE’s expansion into farm data comes as its control over another part of the equipment business faces antitrust scrutiny.
In July, the Federal Trade Commission and five states (Illinois, Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin) reached a proposed settlement with Deere over allegations that it restricted farmers’ and independent repair shops’ access to repair tools, software and parts. Under the agreement, Deere would have to provide access to the same repair resources available to its authorized dealers.
Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Its mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism. Visit online at www.investigatemidwest.org.
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