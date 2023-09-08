 | Fri, Sep 08, 2023
Judge: Rio Grande buoys must go

A federal judge said he expects the Justice Department to prevail in its civil suit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

September 8, 2023 - 8:53 AM

Workers make adjustments to buoys being used as a barrier along the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Photo by AP Photo/Eric Gay

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas must remove floating border buoys by Friday, Sept. 15, and cannot install any similar structures in the Rio Grande without receiving proper approval, a federal judge wrote Wednesday in a scathing ruling criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott for ignoring federal laws.

U.S. District Judge David Ezra wrote that he expects the Justice Department to prevail in its civil suit against Abbott. The Biden administration argues that Texas violated a federal law that forbids unauthorized construction in navigable waterways.

Migrants walk by a string of buoys placed on the water along the Rio Grande border with Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas, on July 16, 2023. The buoy installation is part of an operation Texas is pursuing to secure its borders, but activists and some legislators say Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is exceeding his authority.Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Texas argued the rules didn’t apply because the barrier is in a part of the river too shallow to be navigable. The state also said it has the right to self-defense under the U.S. Constitution, in this case to protect itself against a migrant “invasion.”

