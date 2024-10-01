Kentucky sheriff steps down amid charges

The Kentucky sheriff charged with shooting and killing a local judge is stepping down.

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines decided to retire effective Monday, his attorney, Jeremy Bartley, said in a statement.

Gov. Andy Beshear called on Stines to resign last week and said if he didn’t, he would start the process of removing Stines.

Stines had served the community more than 22 years, Bartley said.

Stines, 43, is charged with shooting Letcher District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, to death in Mullins office in the county courthouse on Sept. 15.

Police said the two longtime friends argued briefly before the shooting, but have not released information on an alleged motive.

Stines gave another officer his gun immediately after the shooting and has been in jail since. He has pleaded not guilty.