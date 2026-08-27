Man arrested with guillotine near Capitol

WASHINGTON — A man arrested near the Capitol with a 10-foot-tall guillotine in the bed of his truck was released Wednesday and charged with a misdemeanor.

Philan Tam Duy Le was arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday after initially being approached for being parked illegally in a permit-only parking spot near the Library of Congress. According to an affidavit, officers spotted the guillotine and approached Le, who was sitting on the side of a platform attached to the truck.

Le then told officers that he “wasn’t there for any specific reason” and “didn’t have…