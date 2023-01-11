 | Wed, Jan 11, 2023
Menu Search Log in

New York Republicans call on Santos to resign

The local party has no mechanism to remove Santos from office. He was sworn in to the U.S. House last week.

By

National News

January 11, 2023 - 4:37 PM

U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., waits for the start of the 118th Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Santos is facing scrutiny for lies he told about his personal and professional background during his campaign. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK (AP) — Local Republican leaders in New York on Wednesday called for the immediate resignation of new GOP congressman George Santos, who is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage.

“His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives,” Joseph Cairo Jr., chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee, said at a news conference. “He’s not welcome here at Republican headquarters.”

The local party has no mechanism to remove Santos from office. He was sworn in to the U.S. House last week.

Related
December 30, 2022
February 2, 2021
January 20, 2021
December 19, 2019
Most Popular