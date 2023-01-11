New York Republicans call on Santos to resign

NEW YORK (AP) — Local Republican leaders in New York on Wednesday called for the immediate resignation of new GOP congressman George Santos, who is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage.

“His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives,” Joseph Cairo Jr., chair of the Nassau County Republican Committee, said at a news conference. “He’s not welcome here at Republican headquarters.”

The local party has no mechanism to remove Santos from office. He was sworn in to the U.S. House last week.