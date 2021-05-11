 | Tue, May 11, 2021
Pfizer shot expanded to US children

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was approved to cover children as young as 12. Shots could begin as early as Thursday.

May 11, 2021 - 9:15 AM

Pharmacist Lindsey Groff measures out Ohio's first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Monday. The vaccines were first given to frontline workers in the Ohio State hospital system.

U.S. regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, offering a way to protect the nation’s adolescents before they head back to school in the fall and paving the way for them to return to more normal activities.

Shots could begin as soon as Thursday, after a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds. An announcement is expected Wednesday.

Most COVID-19 vaccines worldwide have been authorized for adults. Pfizer’s vaccine is being used in multiple countries for teens as young as 16, and Canada recently became the first to expand use to 12 and up. Parents, school administrators and public health officials elsewhere have eagerly awaited approval for the shot to be made available to more kids.

