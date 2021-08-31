 | Tue, Aug 31, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Power could still be out for weeks

Louisiana communities are cleaning out from Hurricane Ida's storm damage, but are facing the possibility of weeks without power in the late-summer heat.

By

National News

August 31, 2021 - 9:10 AM

A woman looks over damage to a neighborhood caused by Hurricane Ida on Monday, August 30, 2021 in Kenner, Louisiana. Ida made landfall yesterday as a Category 4 storm southwest of New Orleans. (Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana communities beginning the huge task of clearing debris and repairing the damage inflicted by Hurricane Ida are facing the depressing prospect of weeks without electricity in the stifling, late-summer heat. 

Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving all of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when the electricity would come back on. Some areas outside New Orleans also suffered major flooding and structure damage. 

“I can’t tell you when the power is going to be restored. I can’t tell you when all the debris is going to be cleaned up and repairs made,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday. “But what I can tell you is we are going to work hard every day to deliver as much assistance as we can.”

Related
August 30, 2021
August 29, 2021
August 27, 2021
October 9, 2020
Most Popular