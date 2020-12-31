Snow storm moves in

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A winter storm moving across southwestern Texas on Wednesday could dump more than a foot of snow before moving eastward and possibly spawning tornadoes in parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi on New Year’s Eve, according to weather forecasters.

Jeremy Grams, a forecaster with the National Weather Services’ Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, said 12 to 18 inches of snow was possible west of the Pecos River in southwest Texas, with another 3 to 5 inches predicted for western Oklahoma by today.

Tornadoes are possible as the cold air moving eastward with the storm collides with moisture and warmer temperatures from the Gulf of Mexico, Grams said.