Menu Search Log in

Stocks at record highs, but other parts of economy continue to struggle

While the U.S. stock markets continue to set records in recent days, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to stress the recovery in other ways. Experts aren't certain whether stock prices signal a recovering economy, or simply indicate the economic sectors are unequally represented.

By

National News

January 5, 2021 - 9:27 AM

"The Fearless Girl" statue facing Charging Bull in Lower Manhattan, New York City. Photo by Dreamstime / TNS

Thousands of people are still out of work, many restaurants and retail stores are fighting for their lives and the service industry may never be the same.

But the U.S. stock markets set records to finish 2020, despite volatility produced by the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 Index is up about 70% from its March lows.

The market performance could be a sign that the economy will improve over the next six months. It also could just be a result of economic sectors being unequally represented, financial experts said.

Related
September 10, 2020
September 9, 2020
February 27, 2020
May 3, 2019
Trending