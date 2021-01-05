Stocks at record highs, but other parts of economy continue to struggle

Thousands of people are still out of work, many restaurants and retail stores are fighting for their lives and the service industry may never be the same.

But the U.S. stock markets set records to finish 2020, despite volatility produced by the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 Index is up about 70% from its March lows.

The market performance could be a sign that the economy will improve over the next six months. It also could just be a result of economic sectors being unequally represented, financial experts said.