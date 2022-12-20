Zelenskyy visits front line

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the eastern city of Bakhmut, the scene of some of the most intense combat since Russia invaded the country, meeting Tuesday with troops and praising their “courage, resilience and strength” as artillery boomed in the background.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also hailed the “courage and self-denial” of his forces in Ukraine — but he did so at a ceremony in an opulent and glittering hall at the Kremlin.

Both leaders sought to build morale as the stalemated conflict grinds through its 10th month and winter sets in.