Zelenskyy visits front line

Leaders of Ukraine and Russia expressed support for their respective troops. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the front lines to praise his troops, while Russia's Vladimir Putin hailed his forces at a ceremony at the Kremlin.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures as he speaks during a news conference following his talks with the president of the European Council in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 20, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the eastern city of Bakhmut, the scene of some of the most intense combat since Russia invaded the country, meeting Tuesday with troops and praising their “courage, resilience and strength” as artillery boomed in the background.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also hailed the “courage and self-denial” of his forces in Ukraine — but he did so at a ceremony in an opulent and glittering hall at the Kremlin.

Both leaders sought to build morale as the stalemated conflict grinds through its 10th month and winter sets in.

