Opponents sound off on power line

More than 20 people asked questions and made statements at a hearing for a transmission line project that will cut through much of Allen County and southeast Kansas.

A majority of the speakers were landowners and farmers concerned about the impact of the project.

The hearing was organized by the Kansas Corporation Commission as it considers a line siting permit for NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, LLC. The company has been contracted to build a 94-mile transmission line from a substation near the Wolf Creek power plant to the Blackberry Substation in Missouri.