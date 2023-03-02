 | Thu, Mar 02, 2023
Opponents sound off on power line

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) offered a public hearing on a proposed transmission line project that would cross much of southeast Kansas. About 60 landowners and others concerned citizens attended Wednesday's hearing at Iola High School.

News

March 2, 2023 - 3:09 PM

Steve Gorsline shows a visual during a hearing on plans for a NextEra transmission line that would dissect Allen County. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

More than 20 people asked questions and made statements at a hearing for a transmission line project that will cut through much of Allen County and southeast Kansas.

A majority of the speakers were landowners and farmers concerned about the impact of the project. 

The hearing was organized by the Kansas Corporation Commission as it considers a line siting permit for NextEra Energy Transmission Southwest, LLC. The company has been contracted to build a 94-mile transmission line from a substation near the Wolf Creek power plant to the Blackberry Substation in Missouri.

