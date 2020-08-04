Pandemic-era voting

Josiah D’Albini of Iola checks in with election clerk Lori Moran before casting his ballot in today’s primary election. Polls are open 7am-7pm. Unaffiliated voters can also weigh in on a vote to renew a county-wide sales tax to fund Allen County Regional Hospital building maintenance.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives