Park sparks calls for action

Thrive Allen County had a community conversation on Wednesday evening. Most of those who attended wanted to talk about preparations for tourism once the new Lehigh Portland State Park opens.

June 8, 2023 - 3:21 PM

From left, Jenny Tatman, assistant director of Thrive Kansas, John Leahy, Brian Wolfe and Holden Fleming review a map of Lehigh Portland State Park at Wednesday evening’s Community Conversation. Fleming, who currently lives in Washington, is investigating a potential job in the area. Photo by Susan Lynn / Iola Register

Knowing that in a few years’ time thousands of tourists will be flooding the new Lehigh Portland State Park has a few Iolans anxious about how well-prepared the area is to not only absorb the influx but also how to keep them coming back.

Tourism is an opportunity as well as a challenge, acknowledged participants Wednesday evening in a Community Conversation sponsored by Thrive Allen County.

“We need to be prepared so we’re not overwhelmed when it happens,” said Sharon Moreland, director of Iola Public Library.

