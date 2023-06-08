Park sparks calls for action

Knowing that in a few years’ time thousands of tourists will be flooding the new Lehigh Portland State Park has a few Iolans anxious about how well-prepared the area is to not only absorb the influx but also how to keep them coming back.

Tourism is an opportunity as well as a challenge, acknowledged participants Wednesday evening in a Community Conversation sponsored by Thrive Allen County.

“We need to be prepared so we’re not overwhelmed when it happens,” said Sharon Moreland, director of Iola Public Library.