Poll: Business leaders eager to slash taxes

TOPEKA — Seventy percent of the 300 Kansas business owners and executives surveyed said state and local taxes were too high and three-fourths agreed the state’s economy would expand once tax obligations were reduced, the Kansas Chamber said Tuesday.

The annual online and telephone survey by the business lobbying organization showed top issues of concern were taxation, inflation, the workforce and government regulation. In 2022, the foremost issue identified in the survey was inflation. Workforce challenges topped the executives’ list in 2021.

The Kansas Chamber’s poll revealed more than half of the 2023 participants — 51% — believed state personal income tax rates should be cut and 74% were persuaded that tax cuts would produce trickle-down influences beneficial to the Kansas economy. Among the business insiders surveyed, interest in tax reform dwarfed consternation with energy and health care costs or expansion of government. The survey had a margin of error of 5.6%.