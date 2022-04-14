 | Thu, Apr 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Prizes added for Easter

The LaHarpe Easter hunt on Saturday will feature plastic eggs filled with candy or $1 coins, as well as drawings for five bicycles and several Easter baskets.

By

News

April 14, 2022 - 3:04 PM

Bicycles and gift bags were added to the prize pool for LaHarpe PRIDE’s annual Easter hunt Saturday.

LAHARPE — Youngsters may get more than candy when they take part in LaHarpe PRIDE’s annual Easter hunt Saturday.

On top of the 2 p.m. candy hunt — which will include several special plastic eggs filled with $1 coins — drawings will be held afterward for five bicycles and several Easter baskets.

The bikes and baskets were purchased by LaHarpe Police Chief Joe Stotler, who received more than $400 in donations from Ray’s Metal Depot, Nelson Quarries, Three Generations and Anderson Plumbing.

Related
April 13, 2022
April 17, 2017
March 24, 2016
March 21, 2013
Most Popular