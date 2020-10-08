Menu Search Log in

Saint Luke’s to close community hospitals in Overland Park

Saint Luke’s Health System says it will close its two community hospitals in Overland Park at the end of the year. Both hospitals opened just a couple of years ago.

October 8, 2020 - 9:29 AM

The Saint Luke's community hospital at 75th and Metcalf in Overland Park, which opened only a couple of years ago, will be shuttered on Dec. 30. Photo by Kansas News Service

The health system, which took over management of Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola in July,  said declining patient volumes were behind the decision.

“Overall, our community hospital model has performed remarkably well and has allowed us to effectively expand access in a critical segment of our market,” Bobby Olm-Shipman, CEO of Saint Luke’s South and East, said in a statement.

