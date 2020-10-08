Saint Luke’s to close community hospitals in Overland Park

Saint Luke’s Health System says it will close its two community hospitals in Overland Park at the end of the year. Both hospitals opened just a couple of years ago.

The health system, which took over management of Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola in July, said declining patient volumes were behind the decision.

“Overall, our community hospital model has performed remarkably well and has allowed us to effectively expand access in a critical segment of our market,” Bobby Olm-Shipman, CEO of Saint Luke’s South and East, said in a statement.