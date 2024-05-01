School shooting in Wisconsin

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. (AP) — Witnesses described children fleeing amid the sound of gunshots near a Wisconsin middle school where authorities said an active shooter was “neutralized” outside the building Wednesday. There were no reported injuries to those inside the school.

Authorities in Mount Horeb said the “alleged assailant” was harmed, and a witness said she heard gunshots and saw dozens of children running.

Police from multiple agencies patrolled with rifles around the middle school Wednesday .

Shannon Hurd, 44, and her former husband, Nathian Hurd, 39, sat in a car waiting to be reunited with their 13-year-old son, Noah, who was still in the locked-down school.

Shannon Hurd said she was alerted to the incident by a text from Noah saying he loved her. She said she nearly fell down the stairs at her work as she ran to get to the school.