Some Midwest states seek to ban wind and solar projects

As the number of wind and solar farms increases, so does opposition in the rural areas where they’re being built. While more counties and townships passed restrictions in the last year, some states are responding by passing laws making it harder for local governments to say no to wind and solar.

February 12, 2024 - 2:37 PM

The Independence Power and Light solar farm in Independence, Missouri. The number of local restrictions for wind and solar projects increased by 35% from March 2022 to May 2023, according to a report by the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University. Photo by Carlos Moreno/KCUR/HARVEST PUBLIC MEDIA

The land in Piatt County in central Illinois is flat, and it’s easy to see for miles around Jerry Edwards’ house in a rural area north of Mansfield. In a few months, his view will include a wind farm, with two wind turbines close by.

“There will be a tower the size of the Gateway Arch back this way in where the green cover crop is,” Edwards said. “And then in the field, just east of it … there will be a second right out a mile from here.”

Edwards, who is the vice chairman of the Piatt County Board, was among those who voted down the project in March 2023. Then, just seven months later, the board reversed course and approved the Prosperity Wind Project in a 4-2 vote.

