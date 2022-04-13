 | Thu, Apr 14, 2022
Sounds of state

Iola hosted the state large ensemble music festival on Wednesday.

The Louisburg choir arrives for their performance at the KSHSAA State Large Ensemble Music Festival at the First Presbyterian Church. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

More than 1,000 band and choir students descended on Iola Wednesday for the KSHSAA State Large Ensemble Music Festival. Students from 21 schools gave a total of 33 performances. Band students competed at Iola High School. Choirs took the stage at First Presbyterian Church. Students rehearsed at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.  Most IHS students attended remote classes on that day so some faculty were available to assist with the event. Shown above, the Louisburg choir arrives for their performance.

