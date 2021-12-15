 | Wed, Dec 15, 2021
COVID toll hits 800,000 to close out year filled with death

Families cope with feelings of sadness and uncertainty as COVID continues to take a toll, especially on the unvaccinated.

State News

December 15, 2021 - 8:36 AM

John Letson gets his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a Denver Public Health mobile vaccine clinic behind a bus stop in Aurora, Colorado, on June 23, 2021. Letson was nervous about getting inoculated until he spoken to his doctor, who dispelled some of the vaccine myths he had heard. (Markian Hawryluk/KHN/TNS)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Carolyn Burnett is bracing for her first Christmas without her son Chris, a beloved high school football coach whose outdoor memorial service drew a crowd of hundreds.

The unvaccinated 34-year-old father of four died in September as a result of COVID-19 after nearly two weeks on a ventilator, and his loss has left a gaping hole for his mother, widow and family as the holidays approach. 

How, she thought, could they take a holiday photo without Chris? What would Christmas Day football be like without him offering up commentary? How could they play trivia games on Christmas Eve without him beating everyone with his movie expertise?

