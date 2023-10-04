 | Wed, Oct 04, 2023
Evergy, regulators near deal on rates

State regulators are poised to act on a deal that would reduce electric rates for Evergy customers in the Kansas City area, and raise costs for the company's other Kansas customers.

State News

October 4, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Evergy’s Flat Ridge Wind Farm, near Medicine Lodge, is one of the utility’s sources of renewable energy. The utility has reached a tentative agreement on customers’ electric rates. Photo by Submitted to Kansas Reflector

Evergy is close to a deal with state regulators that would reduce electric rates in the Kansas City area and raise costs for the company’s other Kansas customers.

If the deal is approved by the Kansas Corporation Commission, Evergy’s Kansas Central territory — including Topeka, Manhattan and Wichita — would see rates increase by 4.05%, about $4.64 per month. Customers on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro would see a 4.75% decrease, or about $6.07.

The deal, announced late Friday, is a major departure from the rate increases Evergy requested: a 9.7% increase for Kansas Central and a 1.95% increase for the metro.

