Evergy, regulators near deal on rates

Evergy is close to a deal with state regulators that would reduce electric rates in the Kansas City area and raise costs for the company’s other Kansas customers.

If the deal is approved by the Kansas Corporation Commission, Evergy’s Kansas Central territory — including Topeka, Manhattan and Wichita — would see rates increase by 4.05%, about $4.64 per month. Customers on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro would see a 4.75% decrease, or about $6.07.

The deal, announced late Friday, is a major departure from the rate increases Evergy requested: a 9.7% increase for Kansas Central and a 1.95% increase for the metro.