Kansas considers year-round firework sales

TOPEKA — A proposed Senate bill would permit year-round fireworks sales from permanent retailers and expand the window around Independence Day for pop-up vendors.

Senate Bill 199 would allow temporary vendors to sell fireworks from June 20 to July 7. Currently, sales are restricted to June 27 to July 5.

JAKE MARIETTA, who owns Jake’s Fireworks — a family-owned business since 1938 — testified Tuesday before the Senate Commerce Committee in support of the bill, explaining that sales at his pop-up fireworks tent can drop by as much as 50% with just one day of rain. Marietta said he was excited by the possibility of extending the sale time to two weekends, which are peak sales times.

“We’re all gambling together on that weekend,” Marietta said. “I’m wanting to double that.”

Some fireworks tents are staffed by nonprofit organizations that rely on sales as a fundraising effort. Chris Bloomer, the principal of Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School in Wichita, testified that the school’s annual fireworks stand participation is used to provide real-world experiences for students.

“This work gives students opportunities to interact with the public, work on interpersonal skills and practice customer service,” Bloomer said.

SIMILAR BILLS have been introduced over the last five years. A 2022 version made it to the Senate floor, but failed 34 to 2.

The 2022 bill was introduced at the request of constituents who run a small fireworks business — one of them being Sarah Beagel. Supporters for years have said that expanded sales times would help small businesses, especially around New Year’s.

“We are losing a lot of revenue to our surrounding states — just from things I have heard from my customers,” Beagel said in 2022.

MISSOURI ALLOWS the year-round sale of fireworks, and Nebraska and Oklahoma offer permits from Dec. 28 to Jan. 1 for New Year’s. SB 199 would not add a December permit.

The 2023 and 2024 bills failed to advance.

Nobody testified against the bill Tuesday, but in the past concerns were raised over the increased probability for wildfires.