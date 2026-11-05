Kansas Dems in line to pick up 20 House seats
Election Night gains for Democrats across the country were reflected across the Sunflower State as well, as Democrats were poised to gain 15 House seats, enough to eliminate the GOP’s supermajority.
TOPEKA — Voters in Kansas forced recalculation of partisan math in the Kansas House as Democrats flipped as many as 20 seats and crushed the Republican supermajority that allowed one-party domination of public policy debates for the past 16 years.
Unofficial results from Tuesday indicated Republicans absorbed losses in 15 House districts that voted for President Donald Trump two years ago in the presidential race.
If preliminary counts were to hold, Republicans would retain a majority in the House, but the GOP advantage would shrink to 68-57. It would be the smallest working margin for House Republicans since 1992.
Tim Carpenter
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